Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has sent a letter to the Chief Clerk of the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey in London to intervene on the matter concerning the former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife who are currently facing charges.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife Beatrice were found guilty of an organ-trafficking plot, after they brought a 21-year-old man to the UK from Lagos.

The former President in the letter wants the chief Clerk to use his position and consider the good relationship between the Nigerian Government and that of the United Kingdom to call on the court to temper justice with mercy, especially because of their daughter who needs medical attention.

He said he has known Senator Ekweremadu for more than two decades and both the husband and wife have been of good conduct and are contributing to the development of their community.

The former president said he hopes Senator Ekweremadu and wife have learnt their lessons from what has happened to them and will continue to be of good conduct to their community and country in general.

OSUN HUMAN TRAFFICKING

The Nigeria Immigration Service has arrested and paraded one Nweke Simon who specializes in trafficking teenagers mostly girls to other African Countries.

Nweke Simon was alleged to have masterminded the smuggling of Yetunde Oloyede and Oyinlola Olalekan who are fifteen years old each to Mali.

Parading the suspect in Osogbo, Osun State Controller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Bewaji Abolupe said the suspect was arrested on the 29th of March.

According to her, the victims were exported for prostitution business unknowingly to Mali

Bewaji Abolupe said the suspect, Nweke Simon confirmed in his statement that he got 50,000 naira each on the victims.

She said efforts are underway to repatriate the victims.

Nweke Simon speaks on his involvement but denied allegation that he sold the girls.

The suspect was immediately handed over to the National Agency for the prohibition of Trafficking in Persons NAPTIP for prosecution.