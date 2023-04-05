President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship with the mandate to guide the implementation of the Nigeria Startup Act (NSA) 2022.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 14-member Council , the President directed the Secretariat, the National Information Technology Development Agency to ensure faithful implementation of the Act, which provides incentives and support for start-ups, including tax breaks and access to funding.

The inauguration preceded the Federal Executive Council meeting and had members of the Digital Innovation Council in attendance.

The President said Nigeria has been at the forefront of the remarkable growth of startups in Africa, with Nigerian start-ups raising over US$4 billion between 2019 and 2022.

Advertisement