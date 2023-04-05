Katsina state chapter of the Trade Union Congress has held its triennial delegates conference to project the role of labor in democracy.

The fifth conference was declared open by the head of the civil service in Katsina state.

Katsina state has in the last eight years, witnessed very cordial relations between government and Labour which has contributed immensely , to the conducive working environment .

Payment of staff salaries and other remunerations have been constant, resulting in workers putting in their best

But the TUC is afraid of the accruing retirement benefits due to the recent mass retirement of workers that have put in 35 years in service.

The Katsina state Government on its part, is determined to implement a lot of reforms in the civil service to ensure the state is not left behind.

Other speakers at the Conference commend the APC government for its achievements, promising to continue to championing the cause of the workers.

Workable recommendations are also expected at the end of the conference to further assist the unions and the government in delivering more to the workers.