Court stops 2022 National Delegates’ Conference of TUC

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, the second labour centre in the country, is enmeshed in a crisis over its leaders’ moves to throw open the contest for the position of its President, contrary to resolution of its National Delegates’ Conference of 28th June, 2019, at the NAF Centre, Abuja.

Not comfortable with this development, ten affiliate unions of TUC approached the National Industrial Court, NIC to determine the legality of the moves to jettison the resolution of the 2019 National Delegates’ Conference, part of which has been implemented.

Ruling on the ex-parte motion, Justice R.H. Gwandu restrained TUC from going ahead with anything concerning the National Delegates’ Conference, slated for Tuesday, 19th and Wednesday 20th July, 2022, until determination of the substantive suit.

