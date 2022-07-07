Lagos set for annual tree planting day celebration

The Lagos State Government through the State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) has finalised plans for this year’s Tree Planting Day celebration.

The General Manager of LASPARK Mrs Adetoun Popoola while unveiling the plans at her office in Ikeja on Thursday stated that July 14th has been institutionalised and is observed annually as the Lagos State Tree Planting Day, disclosing that the theme for this year is “In Harmony with Nature”.

According to her, the theme is inspired by the need to take steps to build a sustainable relationship between humanity and nature. “We will continue to emphasize to the public that Trees are a vital part of our natural environment and an immense contributor to human life. In addition to providing shade, trees produce oxygen and purify the air we breathe by removing harmful particles from the atmosphere. We must therefore learn to co-exist in harmony with nature.” She said.

Speaking further, Popoola revealed that the event will be commemorated with planting of trees simultaneously across the 57 Local Governments (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state. She confirmed that the exercise will be flagged-off by the Honorable Commissioner for the Environment & Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello at the newly refurbished Dr. Oluyomi Abayomi Finnih Recreational Park, Oregun, adding that tree seedlings will be given to the local authorities as well as interested individuals, private organisations and NGOs at no cost to encourage them to plant in their homes, offices and communities as is the usual practice of the Agency.

“We are well aware of the importance of environmental education to children and young adults. They must understand how their decisions and daily activities affect the environment. We must also help them build the knowledge and skills necessary to address complex environmental issues, identify simple, day-to-day actions to improve the environment for a sustainable future”. We are therefore pleased to announce this year’s Art Competition for children aged 3 to 16 where we expect them to use any art form to interpret their understanding of this year’s tree planting day theme” Popoola added.

She affirmed that each participant will receive a digital Certificate of Participation and winning artwork will be displayed at the Dr. Oluyomi Abayomi Finnih Recreational Park, Oregun in addition to receiving other exciting prizes like tablets, smart watches and school bags, urging parents, guardians and teachers to encourage their children and wards to participate in the competition to showcase their creativity and talent.

While reiterating LASPARK’S commitment to landscape and beautify Lagos, plant and nurture trees to fight the negative effects of climate change, promote recreation and leisure through establishment of parks and gardens in the State, the General Manager admonished residents to see tree planting as a civic responsibility and be devoted to its nurturing and management, calling on everyone to partake in the forthcoming Lagos State Tree Planting Day.

