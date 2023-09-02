Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir on Saturday launched the 2023 tree planting campaign and encouraged residents of the state to actively participate in tree planting as a viable technique for mitigating the detrimental effects of climate change.

The Governor underlined the importance of tree planting during the event, which took place at the Dungal Housing Estate along Jos Road, in light of the unpredictable weather circumstances produced by the current climatic conditions.

The Governor voiced his concern about the activities of a few unscrupulous individuals in specific sections of the state who, in partnership with other undesirable elements, engage in illegal tree felling for charcoal manufacturing, putting the environment at risk.

Bala Mohammed stressed his administration’s commitment to combating deforestation vigorously and holding those responsible accountable. He made it clear that anyone caught indulging in such actions will face harsh penalties.

He also stated that his administration will continue to push tree planting projects in order to protect the environment and develop visually beautiful and livable ecosystems.

The Governor encouraged young people to explore tree planting as a way to support themselves financially. He underlined that the government cannot provide possibilities for empowerment to everyone.

Furthermore, he urged traditional leaders to encourage their subjects to engage in massive tree planting throughout the year, rather than waiting for the appointed period for such activities.

He also advised the Caretaker Chairmen to set aside time to plant trees in order to maintain the environment. This is especially important for the state’s northern region, which has been severely impacted by desertification due to its geography.

In his opening remarks, the Commissioner of Housing and Environment, Rt Hon. Danlami Ahmed Kawule, stated ‘I cannot stress enough how critical it is for us to acknowledge the significant impact of climate change on our planet and take Immediate action to combat its effects.”

He added that rising global temperatures, extreme weather events, and the loss of biodiversity are just a few of the consequences we face, saying, “However, we can take solace in the fact that there is a simple tool readily available to us, and that is trees.”

Danlami Ahmed Kawule stressed the significance of trees, highlighting that they possess not only splendor and magnificence but also serve as a lifeline for our existence. Trees play a vital role in supplying mankind with oxygen, while simultaneously absorbing carbon dioxide, thus contributing immensely to regulating our climate.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of acknowledging that trees, through their innate ability to undergo photosynthesis, play a pivotal role in absorbing sunlight and converting it into energy.

As a result of this natural process, trees release oxygen as a byproduct. It is essential to recognize that this dual function not only aids in the fight against climate change, but also enhances air quality, thereby fostering greener and healthier urban environments for inhabitants.

“By planting trees, we are not just beautifying our surroundings; we are actively contributing to the fight against climate change. The simple act of planting a tree may seem small, but collectively, it has a tremendous impact. Each tree we plant helps to combat carbon emissions, reduce soil erosion, and create habitats for countless species,” he added.