The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has solicited cooperation from the Ministry of Information in mitigating the effects of flooding and other natural disasters in the state.

Dr Mohammed Goje, Executive Secretary of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), revealed this on Friday in Damaturu during a courtesy visit to the ministry. According to Goje, quick information transmission is important to disaster management around the world.

“If disaster will strike and there is no communication of information, the casualties will be worse then when there is information dissemination. It is rather timely to come and seek for your support to strengthen our relationship,” he said.

He added that the agency needed the ministry for timely dissemination of information on flooding, evacuation, interventions and responses during emergency situations.

In a remark, the Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, thanked the agency and promised the ministry’s readiness to work with all the MDAs in the state.

He restated commitment to partner with SEMA and other government ministries, agencies and departments to keep the people abreast of all developments in the state.

“If people have access to timely information, their lives and livelihood will be saved,” the commissioner said.