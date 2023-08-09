Following the perennial rainfall in Yobe state that may result to flooding as predicted by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, the state Government brought together key players in disaster management to brainstorm and proffer solutions to flooding in some identified local government areas of the state.

Yobe is one of the states predicted to experience flooding this year.

And For the past two days, the intensity and frequency of the rainfall is becoming worrisome.

Worried over the development, the state government organized a one-day high level stakeholder engagement on flood preparedness and response across the state.

In his speech, this speaker believes emergency and disaster responses are not one-man’s job.

The secretary to the state government who stood in for Governor Mai Mala Buni at the event spoke on what Government is doing to contain flood related issues in the state.

Last year, Yobe state had its fair share of flooding which destroyed Houses, properties and farmlands in major towna and villages.

The state Government is now doing all it can to avert another tragic recurrence.