Flood submerges over a thousand houses in Yobe State

More than one thousand houses and properties have been submerged by flood in Gujba and Gulani Local Government areas of Yobe state.

The unfortunate incident has sadly left many of the affected victims homeless, while their sources of livelihood have been hampered by heavy downpours.

For the past two days, it has been raining cats and dogs in Yobe state.

Many communities, including those within the state capital have suffered flooding.

But residents of Gujba and Gulani local government are the most affected, with many of them now homeless.

The state Government visited the areas to see for itself.

The bridge linking the two communities has also been eroded by the flood.

Residents of the two affected local government areas,Gujba and Gulani are just trying to pick up the pieces of their lives after a decade long insurgency which had rendered them homeless in the past.

Now, these floods have again destroyed their houses…leaving many of them without shelter. What an unfortunate incident.

The state Government has appealed to the federal government for urgent humanitarian action to alleviate the suffering of the victims.

The affected villages are Kukuwa,Buni Gari, Bularafa,Bumsa,Bara and some others.