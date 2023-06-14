The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says it is committed to enhancing the nation’s ability to prevent, control, and manage cholera outbreaks.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa made this statement during the National Cholera Plan Review Meeting held in Abuja.

The NCDC recognises the importance of taking proactive measures to address the threat of cholera outbreaks in Nigeria. As such, the organization is working tirelessly to strengthen the country’s prevention, control, and management strategies.

Dr. Adetifa’s remarks underscore the NCDC’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding the health and well-being of Nigerians. By prioritizing the prevention and control of cholera outbreaks, the NCDC is taking a crucial step towards ensuring a healthier and more prosperous future for all Nigerians.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with vibrio cholerae bacteria. Adetifa said that so far, a total of 1629 suspected cases including 48 deaths have been reported from 13 States as at April 30. He described the country’s epidemiological situation as unacceptable.

The DG attributed the situation to “unsafe practices such as improper disposal of refuse and public defecation make water unsafe for drinking and personal use”.

He said that to prevent the spread of cholera, people should boil water before drinking, use water from safe sources, store water in properly covered containers and stop open defecation.

Adetifa said that in line with its mandate, the NCDC has continued to lead in preparedness, detection, and response to public health emergencies.

According to him, cholera is a preventable, as such all stakeholders should adopt necessary measures to totally stop its spread.

“In 2022, Nigeria recorded about 600 deaths as a result of cholera, with children between the age group 5 -14 years having the highest burden of deaths.

“Given this, the NCDC-led National Technical Working Group is collaborating with other ministries, agencies, and partners to validate the National Strategic Plan of Action for Cholera Control in Nigeria.

“The National Strategic Plan of Action for Cholera Control was developed in June 2022 and further revised in March 2023,” he explained.

He therefore said that the validation workshop was for stakeholders to review and agree on the outcomes of previous workshops, during which progress, performance, and gaps, were discussed.

He said it also provides options for coordination between sectors and how to strengthen preparedness for cholera control by 2027.

The NCDC boss said that political will was also extremely important in fighting cholera. This, he said required coordinated efforts from government leaders and officials to implement effective prevention and control measures.

Latest reports say that the 13 states with suspected cholera cases in 2023 are Abia, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Sokoto and Zamfara.

In the month, five states reported 98 suspected cases – Abia (11), Bayelsa (6), Cross River(3), Katsina (24), Niger (2) and Zamfara (1). Also in the reporting week, two states have reported suspected cases: Bayelsa (1) and Katsina (14).

Of the suspected cases since the beginning of the year, those most affected were in the five years age group, followed by those aged 45 years in aggregate of both males and females.

So far, 53 per cent of the suspected cases are males and 47 per cent females.

Seven states – Cross River (718 cases), Ebonyi (227 cases), Zamfara (177 cases), Bayelsa (160), Abia (118 cases), Katsina (115 cases), and Niger (94 cases) account for 99% of the cumulative cases.

Three out of fifteen LGAs in the country, Obubra in Cross River (515), Gusau in Zamfara (177), and Ikwo LGA in Ebonyi (146) reported 51 per cent of the cases recorded in 2023.