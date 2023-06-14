The Lagos State Government has launched the ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet’ campaign in a bid to achieve the national goal of eradicating open defecation by 2025.

The Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Kunle Adeshina, released a press statement on Tuesday announcing the commencement of the campaign in the Apapa Local Government Area of the state.

This initiative is a crucial step towards improving public health and sanitation in Lagos State. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of using toilets and discourage open defecation, which poses a significant health risk to the public. The government is committed to ensuring that every citizen has access to clean and safe toilet facilities.

The ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet’ campaign is a call to action for all Lagosians to take responsibility for their personal hygiene and contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment. The government is working tirelessly to provide adequate toilet facilities in public places, and citizens are encouraged to use them.

Speaking during the flag-off, held at the Legislative Hall of Apapa Local Government, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji, said the campaign sought to promote the use of toilets and good hygiene practices in every community across the state.

The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by a Director in the office of Sanitation Services, Mr Babajide Adeoye, noted that the state government flagged off the campaign in the state during the 2020 World Toilet Day with a view to decentralising the campaign in all LGs/local council development areas.

The state government has made it a priority to eliminate open defecation, which is an integral part of Pillar One, Goal Two of the Lagos Resilience Strategy Document. This goal is centered around enhancing access to clean water and sanitation, and it is being pursued through four key initiatives.

These initiatives include the provision of public toilets and bathrooms in every Local Government Area (LGA) and Local Council Development Area (LCDA), the construction of community wastewater treatment plants, the development of an integrated waste management system, and the expansion and protection of water sources to improve the city’s water supply.

It is evident that the government is taking a proactive approach to address the issue of open defecation and improve the overall sanitation situation in Lagos. By implementing these initiatives, the government is not only promoting public health but also contributing to the city’s resilience and sustainability.