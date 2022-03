Two children were reported dead after a toilet at UK Bello Memorial Primary School in Paiko, Paikoro Local Government Area, Niger State, collapsed.

Reports say it is unclear what the children were doing in the vicinity of the allegedly unsafe structure.

Some witnesses claimed the children, a boy and a girl, were selling sachet water around the school when the building collapsed on them, killing them instantly, while others claimed they were scavenging for garbage when the toilet collapsed.