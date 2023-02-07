The recent killing of dozens of members of the Vigilante groups in Katsina State by Terrorists has been described as a major setback to efforts aimed at taming insecurity in Nigeria.

Security Expert, Roy Okhidievbie, disclosed this while speaking to the crew on the TVC News Programme, Breakfast Show, on Tuesday Morning.

Mr Okhidievbie said the attack has shown that Nigeria does not value human lives comparing the aftermath of the attack to the period when the United States of America sent in a whole platoon of Navy Seals to rescue an American kidnapped by Terrorists.

He added that this will not be the case if same thing happened in Nigeria as epitomised by the attack in Bakori Katsina State with the government just paying condolences and unaware of the casualty figure from the attack which was on several communities within the area.

He disclosed that having served in Kaduna as a military officer for 9 years, he is quite familiar with the layout of the area and wondered how Bandits/Terrorists can operate with impunity in the area despite the presence of so many Military and Police Installations and institutions.

He said the Institution of Banditry in Nigeria started when members of Terror groups started breaking out and lawless people started to hold court in ungoverned spaces.

He added that with this armed men holding Court and those in positions of authority negotiating with them for peace they became more powerful and are now more or less a law unto themselves.

He added that this same set of people have also turned into Cattle Rustling and have now penetrated the bushes.

He disclosed that the continuing Rustling of Cattle without any consequence led to Cattle herders themselves joining Criminal gangs creating a pool of people who are armed and in ungoverned spaces where they have attacked people and kill at will.

He also listed the example of Cattle Rustler who does so in the Northern part of Nigeria being arrested in Lagos as another reason that the Government must step up.

He called for action to be taken against Banditry which according to him goes beyond Terrorism with terrorists claiming to have a mandate as against Bandits who are just in it for pure Criminality and personal gains.

On what can be done to address the phenomenon of Banditry in Nigeria especially as it seems they are able to operate without any recriminations on their activities, he said the main issue is compromise on the part of Nigerians.

Going Further, he disclosed that most issues that should have been reported to Security agencies are now being looked at from the prism of Religion,. Tribal Affiliation and even Cultism making it difficult to protect Nigerians.

He made particular reference to neighbouring countries with religious ties to border communities in Nigeria as a major source of the influx of Criminal elements into the Country.

He said until the nations’ boarders are properly secured tackling banditry will be close to impossible.

He urged the government to make use of the former members of the Armed Forces who are in their millions across several parts of the North and people whose line of work will keep them in regular contact with people who can be involved in criminal activities or who regularly use the forest like Hunters, palm Wine Tappers, farmers and Others to give intelligence to the Security Services.

He also called for an overhaul of the reactive measures deployed whenever their is an incursion into communities by Bandits/Terrorists by Security Agencies across the Country.

He wondered why the Security agencies have not taken the necessary measures to address Banditry and Others.

He identified Tribal and Religious affiliations as major challenges that Nigeria has to overcome for enhanced National Security.