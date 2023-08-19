Relief materials worth over N80 million have been distributed to victims of flood disasters in Enugu state.

This happened after the National Emergency Management Agency partnered the Enugu State Emergency Management Agency for more relief items.

Enugu state is among the 29 states affected by the 2022 flood disaster.

According to 2022 flood data released by the National Emergency Management Agency.

Over 622 persons lost their lives.

Over 3,174 persons suffered Injuries.

Thousands of houses, hectares of farmland and several Critical national assets were destroyed by the raging flood.

2,430,445 individuals were displaced by the 2022 flood disaster in Nigeria.

It is against this backdrop that the National Emergency Management Agency is here to distribute another set of food and non food items to affected flood victims of Enugu, to help cushion the effect of the natural disaster.

Receiving the relief materials Secretary to the state government said the state partnership with NEMA will continue to yield positive results.

Beneficiaries were full of appreciation for the gesture.

Among the items distributed to Enugu state flood victims are

1200bags of 10kg,rice, beans, cassava flour each, 250 kg of Vegetable oils in 20 litre, 300 cartons of spaghetti, 250 cartons of Tomatoes Paste, 100 bags of Iodines salt, amongst others.