The 13th Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Labour Congress is underway in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The two-day event will lead to the emergence of new leadership for Nigeria’s leading Labour centre.

The outgoing President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, called on the Nigerian Government to, as a matter of urgency, address the lingering hardship being experienced by the people.

He describes Nigeria’s economy as rural and faults government’s latest cashless policy on account of the hardship being faced by the generality of the masses.

He is also not at ease with the perennial petrol scarcity in the country.

The theme of the 13th Delegates Conference is ‘ Building People’s Power: National Unity and the Quest for A New Social Contract.