The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has restrained the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress from embarking on any planned industrial action or strike pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the federal government.

Ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by the federal government justice Olufunke Anuwe, held that Section 7(b) of the National Industrial Court Act 2006, empowers the court with exclusive jurisdiction in matters relating to the grant of any order to restrain any person or body from taking part in any strike, lockout or any industrial action.

The court agreed with the submission of the federal government in its ex-parte motion, that the proposed strike action is capable of disrupting economic activities, the health sector and the educational sector.