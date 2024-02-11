The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to suspend their proposed strike in the interest of the nation.

The NANS National President, Pedro Obi, made the appeal at a news conference held in Abeokuta.

The NLC and TUC had on February 8 issued a 14-day nationwide strike notice to the government over the failure to implement the agreements reached on October 2nd, following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Pedro Obi noted that the association shared the pains Nigerians are experiencing, especially the youth and the students community, over the current hardship.

He said, while recognizing the importance of addressing labour-related concerns and advocating for workers’ rights, we kindly urge the labour unions to explore alternative means of dialogue and negotiation with the relevant authorities.

Advertisement

He said a strike, at this period can lead to civil unrest and further worsen the security and economic situation of the country.