The National Economic Council (NEC) has expressed serious concerns over the proposed strike by the organised labour and the consequences of such actions on the national economy at a critical time in the National life.

NEC has urged all members of the council to intensify dialogue with Labour leaders in their respective States as option to avert the looming strike capable of shutting down the country’s economy.

The threat of a nationwide strike has caused a scare for governments at all levels, now the National Economic Council chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima is deploying all options at its disposal to avert a shut down that will worsen an already bad situation in the country.

The state Governors who are a critical group of the Economic Council are now making frantic efforts in dialogue and consultations with the state chapters of Organised Labour to shelve the strike and save citizens from further hardship.

The National Economic Council also had presentations from special presidential committees on the assessment of the impact of flood impact in parts of the country, also the ,fiscal and tax reforms and a Report on the extent of the palliative distribution at the sub-national levels.

Meanwhile, the office of the accountant General of the federation also gave updates on excess crude account balance, the stabilisation account and the development of natural resources account.