Organised Labour in Sokoto joins protest over ASUU strike

Members of the organised labour in Sokoto state have converged on the state secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC in preparation for the solidarity rally with the Academic Staff Union of the Universities over the prolonged industrial action embarked upon by the union.

Security personnel have been posted to strategic areas in the state to guide against any unforseen circumstances.

Advertisement

Members of the Academic staff union and the leadership of the NLC in the state are expected to lead a procession across the major streets of the state.

They are also expected to meet with the state governor or his representatives to discuss ways that will ensure a hitch free process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of the National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS are also participating in the solidarity rally.