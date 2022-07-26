Organised Labour holds rally over ASUU strike in North Central

The organised Labour in Nigeria comprising of the Nigerian Labour Congress, the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Senior staff Association of Nigeria have occupied the Niger state House of Assembly for the first day in a solidarity Rally as a step towards ending the protracted strike by the Academic staff union of universities.

The organised Labour are agitating against the 5 months old strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the failure of the Federal Government to meet the signed agreement it has with the union.

Speaking to journalists after the match that ended at the NLC secretariat in Minna the vice chairman of the Niger state chapter Bako Abdulrhaman said the negligence of the federal government is destroying the destiny of Nigeria’s future leaders as no nation can rise with a neglected educational system.

In Kwara state, the Nigeria Labour Congress and its affiliate unions also staged a peaceful protest in solidarity with the striking academic and non-academic staff unions of Nigerian Universities.

The protest took off at the labour house in Ilorin to same major streets in the state capital.

The protesters called on the federal government to attend to the needs of the university workers and allow the university system to run seamlessly.

In the same breath Members of the organized Labour Nassarwa state converged converged on the NLC Secretariat along Gada biyu in Gusau, they stressed that the incessant closure of federal Tertiary Institutions across the country is causing a rot in the education system that has far reaching consequences in other areas including security.

The Nigeria Labour Congress insist it will embark on a three-day warning strike immediately after the Tuesday and Wednesday nationwide protest in solidarity with the striking Lecturers