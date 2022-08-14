Supporters hold sensitisation rally in North Central for Asiwaju

The North central agenda in alliance with the south west agenda for Asiwaju have held a sensitisation and mobilisation rally in Kogi State to persuade and convince registered voters in the north central geo-political zone to support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu and also vote for him in next years presidential election.

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju was in Kogi state again, to meet with supporters of APC Presidential candidate and also encourage more people to jump on the bandwagon and support a candidate they believe knows how to govern and administer the affairs of Nigeria and its diversity.

Advertisement

They first visited the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebira Land , His Royal Majesty Alhaji Ado Ibrahim.

The revered paramount ruler has always openly declared his support for Bola Tinubu and his belief in the capacity of APC’s Presidential candidate to improve Nigeria’s economic fortunes and bring unprecedented development to the country.

This sensitisation rally is an alliance between the north central agenda for Asiwaju and SWAGA in the southwest to gauge the popularity and acceptability of the APC Presidential candidate in the North Central and among young people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They say The turn-out is a confirmation that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the most favoured presidential candidate.

Registered voters are already identifying with Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima, They are also learning about the plans, programmes and policies his administration will bring onboard if elected.

But SWAGA insists Bola Tinubu is the most trusted and reliable at a time when Nigeria is going through a series of challenges and in need of a leader that has a track record of excellence.

Advertisement

The North central Alliance for Asiwaju will take this campaign to the nooks and crannies of the geo-political zone to ensure registered voters are persuaded and convinced to vote for the presidential candidate of the APC.