Group holds Sensitisation For Women in Karu, Nasarawa

A sensitization programme has been organized for women in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State which shares close proximity with the federal capital territory.

This is in a bid to ensure that a greater number of women participate in the forth coming election as well as resist voter apathy amongst the women folk.

Advertisement

The Independent Electoral Commission had on the 31st of July, announced the end of voters registration ahead of the 2023 elections.

The commission said it would deploy over 200,000 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, for the elections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Karu Local Government, a suburb of the federal capital territory, a women’s group is advocating and sensitising women in rural areas

The group says that without women collecting their PVCs, their choice candidate cannot be voted in, their future and that of their children will be in the hands of an undesired leader.

Advertisement

The Sa’karuyi of Karu kingdom expresses worry about the present State of the country, he believes things can change by getting it right in the next election.

The role of women and youths in election cannot be neglected as they have the highest voting strength especially here in Nigeria.

Advertisement

It is why grassroots awareness and mobilization of women such as this has commenced.

According to INEC’s report, at the end of the exercise, a total of 12.29 million registrations had been completed.

Advertisement

This means that over 12 million new eligible voters have been added to the country’s voters list which stood at 84 million in 2019.

This programme and Others like it are part of efforts aimed at ensuring that the voter apathy which has been consistent throughout each election cycle since the nations’ return to Democracy in 1999 is addressed.

Advertisement

Statistics from Election Observer Groups and the Independent National Electoral Commission has consistently shown that less than 40 Percent of registered voters have participated in all Elections since then and this moves are meant to address them.