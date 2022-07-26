NLC holds solidarity rally in Gombe over ASUU strike

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and its affiliate unions have staged a peace protest in Gombe over the protracted stand off between the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the federal government.

The protesting workers were received and addressed at the gate of Gombe State government House by the secretary to the state government Ibrahim Njodi.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Labour Congress had declared a two-day nationwide protest over the prolonged strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The University workers commenced their strike about five months ago over failure of the government to fulfil the agreement it signed with the striking lecturers in 2009.