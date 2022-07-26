Ogun NLC joins nationwide solidarity rally for ASUU

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and affiliate Unions in Ogun State have staged a peaceful protest in Abeokuta in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of the Universities.Led by the state Chairman of the body, Emmanuel Bankole, the labour leaders want the federal government to respond positively to the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities in order to save the future of the country.

They condemned the rate at which the federal government gives approval to private universities while public universities are grossly underfunded.

The protest was supported by the members of the National Association of Nigerian Students

