NLC takes protest to Delta state govt house, seeks Okowa’s intervention in ASUU strike

The Delta state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress in solidarity with the striking academic staff union of universities took their protest to the government house Asaba to ask the state governor to use his wealth of knowledge to intervene in impasse between the lecturers and federal government to end close to five months industrial action.

The Labour union leaders believe that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who has since implemented requests of lecturers of the state-owned universities should in collaboration with other stakeholders resolve the dispute between the ASUU and the federal government so that students will go back to school

