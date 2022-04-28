NLC requests FG’s intervention in ongoing ASUU strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has called on the Federal Government to intervene quickly in negotiations with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), claiming that the strike’s continuation is unacceptable.

This was revealed by the NLC’s President, Ayuba Wabba, during a press conference with the Congress’ Central Working Committee (CWC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Minister of Labour, Sen. Chris Ngige recently asserted that the union is making things tough for all parties while the strike that began in February continues.

According to Wabba, the call was made in the interests of Nigerian students whose education had been hindered and who had been stranded at home for months, according to Wabba.

The NLC stated, “In Nigeria today, we are facing a period of great injustice on the downtrodden of the society, the worse of it is that for more than three months, the children of the poor are actually at home and this is not acceptable.

“But instead of the politicians looking at the issues as a national disaster, they are discussing politics which is why there can never be equity and justice in such a system.

“As you are aware, we have communicated what we think would be able to resolve the issue with government.

“Till date, we are yet to receive any formal information of any effort being made by them to look at that recommendation, we made to them.”