NLC shuns FG, says no going back on national protest over ASUU strike

The Federal Government has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress to cancel its planned protest over the prolonged strike by University workers.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, made the appeal on Thursday at a meeting with the leadership of NLC in Abuja.

The Minister briefed the labour leaders on the efforts so far made by the Federal Government to resolve the five- month old impasse in the university system.

Chris Ngige said the NLC, being aware of efforts by the Government to end the strike, was not expected to embark on any rally or protest.

He said he was mandated by the Federal Executive Council to notify them of the serious security implications of the planned protest.

The Minister added that a security report sent to his office by the Department of State Services strongly warned against holding the protest, slated for July 26 and 27.

The NLC assured the Government of a peaceful protest adding that infiltrators would not be allowed to participate in it.

The Congress was represented by its Deputy President, Najeem Yasin, and the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboajah at the brief meeting.