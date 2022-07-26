We are directly involved in ASUU strike, NLC President declares

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress Ayuba Wabba says the nationwide protest is not in solidarity with the striking university workers as they are part of the NLC and the union is directly involved.

He said organised labour resulted to nationwide protest over ASUU strike after it had exhausted all other avenues of reaching out to the federal government.

The labour leader stated that several letters have been written before the decision to embark on the protests was agreed upon.

Speaking on TVC’s current Affairs show, This Morning, Mr Wabba said all efforts to get the attention of the federal government on how to resolve the prolonged strike failed, hence its decision to embark on nationwide protest.

However, contrary to media reports that the labour union are staging the rally in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of University, Mr Wabba said the union is fully part of the strike as all unions on the industrial action are members of the organised labour.

He wondered why the federal government would allow the strike to continue to linger after it had signed an agreement with university teachers.