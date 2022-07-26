NLC protests rock Akure over ASUU strike

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Ondo State have joined the two-day protest to call the attention of the federal government to the lingering ASUU strike.Members of the union are marching through major streets of Akure, the Ondo state capital, chanting solidarity songs.

Advertisement

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the organised labour frowned at the federal government inability to meet ASUU’s demands.

They urged the federal government to honour the agreement reached with ASUU and allow students to resume in different institutions

Advertisement