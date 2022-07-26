Ekiti Governorship tribunal grants SDP’s two applications

The Ekiti State Governorship Election Tribunal has ordered substituted service of a petition by the Social Democratic Party challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress in the June 18, 2022 election.

The SDP filed the exparte motion on the premise that Governor-Elect, Biodun Oyebanji, his running mate, Monisade Afuye and Former Interim Chairman of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe were evading service of the petition.

Chairman of the three – man tribunal, Justice Wilfred Kpochi granted the motion, instructing that the petition be served on the National Secretary or any other Senior officer of the APC.

According to Biodun Fasakin, Counsel for SDP and its Candidate, Segun Oni, the tribunal also granted approval for the petitioners to access materials used by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the elections.

The SDP and Oni are challenging the result based on the nomination of the Candidate and irregularities during the election.