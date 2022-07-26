Northern lawmakers deny plot to impeach Gbajabiamila

The Northern caucus of the House of Representatives says it has no intent to impeach Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila over his stance on the National Water Resources Bill.

The lawmakers made the disclaimer during Tuesday’s plenary amid reports that the Northern Caucus of the House was planning to impeach the speaker to ensure that the controversial Water Resources Bill was passed.

According to them, it is ridiculous that such a publication will be made and insist that they are solidly behind the speaker.

The matter was later referred to the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges for further investigation.

The caucus promised its unalloyed support to what it calls the Gbaja project and also denied insinuations that it is bent on seeing the bill passed.