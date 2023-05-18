Members of the Abia State House of Assembly have voted to impeach its Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji.

The impeachment was carried out by 18 out of 27 members of the Assembly who sat at an undisclosed location

TVC News gathered that the motion for the impeachment was moved by Chukwudi Apugo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who represents Umuahia-East and was seconded by Okey Igwe of the PDP, who is representing Umunneochi Constituency.

The lawmakers are accusing the Speaker of gross misconduct and high-handedness, but a source close to the state government described the impeachment as “Legislative Nollywood” which cannot stand.

According to the source, the House of Assembly complex had been under lock and key, so 18 lawmakers taking such action outside the assembly complex is the height of impunity.

The Clerk of the House was not there to swear in the new speaker.