There was tension at the Zamfara state House of Assembly over move by eighteen out of the twenty four members to impeach speaker of the House, Bilyaminu Moriki.

Heavily armed men have also taken over the entrance gate of the Assembly complex in Gusau to avert any breakdown of law and order.

A member of the House who spoke to TVC NEWS exclusively in a telephone interview and pleaded annonimity says plans have been concluded to impeach the speaker, Bilyaminu Moriki and swear in another speaker

The Seventh Zamfara state House of Assembly was Inaugurated on June 13th, 2023.

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP has majority in the House.