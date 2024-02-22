Britain and Jordan have airdropped tons of aid, including medicines, fuel, and food, to Tal Al-Hawa Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

The UK-funded aid was delivered by the Jordanian Air Force.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said thousands of patients will benefit from the air drop.

United Nations agencies and aid groups say the ongoing war, the Israeli military’s refusal to facilitate deliveries, and the breakdown of order inside Hamas-run Gaza make it increasingly difficult to bring vital aid to much of the coastal enclave.

The World Food Program said Tuesday it was forced to halt aid deliveries in north Gaza because of complete chaos and violence after a truck convoy encountered gunfire and was ransacked by looters.

The UN has called on Israel to open more crossings, including in the north, and to improve the coordination process.