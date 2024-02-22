The Turkish Land Forces have began receiving the first of the M60TM tanks, which have been upgraded and enhanced with contemporary equipment as part of the “TIYK-M60T Project.”

The TIYK-M60T Project, initiated by Turkey’s defense agency, the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), seeks to modernize Turkey’s land forces.

So far, two M60TM tanks have been supplied to the Turkish Land Forces after undergoing capability modifications as part of this project, with additional M60TM tanks set to be upgraded gradually.

Dr. Haluk Gorgun, President of the SSB, noted that difficulties in maintaining the Turkish Land Forces’ M60TM tanks motivated the country to conduct research, development, and provision of solutions.

The M60TM tanks, which have already been updated or are scheduled to be upgraded to the M60T version, will be outfitted with a locally created fire control system, VOLKAN-M, which will replace the tanks’ foreign-made fire control systems.

The Turkish Land Forces reportedly possess up to 170 M60TM tank variants, which will be fitted with several modern components under the “TIYK-M60T Project.”

The upgraded M60TM tanks will complement the “Altay” tanks, currently under development by Turkey’s defense industry, and expected to make their debut soon.

The VOLKAN-M fire control system is designed for simplified use and effectiveness in night and day operations across all weather conditions and terrain types, boasting a high first-shot effectiveness.