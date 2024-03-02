US President Joe Biden has declared intentions to launch Gaza’s first military airdrop of supplies and food.

This occurs one day after the murders of Palestinians waiting in line for help brought attention to the dire humanitarian situation that is unfolding in the densely populated coastal enclave.

Biden gave no further details other than to say that the US airdrop would happen in the next several days. There have already been humanitarian airdrops into Gaza by other nations, including as France and Jordan.

Spokesman for the White House John Kirby emphasized that airdrops would become into “a sustained effort.” “Meals ready-to-eat,” or military MREs, would probably be the first airdrop item, he continued. said Kirby.

The airdrops could begin as early as this weekend, officials said.

Meanwhile, at least 576,000 people in the Gaza Strip one quarter of the enclave’s population are one step away from famine, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Gaza health authorities said Israeli forces had killed more than 100 people trying to reach a relief convoy near Gaza City early on Thursday.

Palestinians face an increasingly desperate situation nearly five months into the war that began with a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, they said.

However, Israel blamed most of the deaths on crowds that swarmed around aid trucks, saying victims had been trampled or run over. An Israeli official also said troops had “in a limited response” later fired on crowds they felt had posed a threat.

With people eating animal feed and even cactuses to survive, and with medics saying children are dying in hospitals from malnutrition and dehydration, the UN has said it faces “overwhelming obstacles” getting in aid.

While it is unclear which type of aircraft will be used, the C-17 and C-130 are best suited for the job.

The United States and others also expect aid would be boosted by a temporary ceasefire, which Biden said.