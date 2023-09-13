Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of North Central Nigeria has announced plans to invest N1 trillion in the state’s infrastructure development over the next two years.

The announcement was made at the start of a startup workshop for the Minna-Bida road project, a collaboration between the state government and international entities, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), held at the Minna Government House.

Governor Bago stressed Niger State’s critical position as a vital connection between Nigeria’s Northern and Southern regions. He emphasized that “the comprehensive development of the state’s infrastructure would not only greatly benefit the local populace but would also significantly contribute to the nation’s progress.”

Advertisement

Governor Umaru Bago expressed gratitude to the IsDB and ADFD for their willingness to co-finance the Minna-Bida road project, emphasizing the state’s enormous potential.

According to Governor, “The state extensive size, the presence of four hydro dams, and eight national-to-international borders is a compelling factors that make Niger State an attractive destination for potential investors.”

Governor Bago gave them the assurance that counterpart money will be available to support these projects.

Advertisement

Suleiman Isah, the governor’s commissioner for communication technology and the digital economy, was also given instructions by the governor to speak with telecom firms about CSR efforts geared at advancing online education in the state.

The head of the project team, Alagi Basiru Gaye, disclosed that a substantial budget of $ 163 million dollars has been allocated for the Minna-Bida road project.

This includes contributions of $86.64 million dollars from the Islamic Development Bank, $44.76 million from the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, and$ 31.6 million dollars from the Niger State Government.

Advertisement

Basiru Gaye emphasized the critical importance of the startup workshop, which is integral to the effective implementation of the project.

He noted that it will bolster the capabilities of executing agencies and project management units.

Hassan Baba Etsu, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, lauded the Governor’s dedication to the Minna-Bida road project and the timely disbursement of counterpart funds to development partners. He assured the IsDB and ADFD of a conducive environment for project monitoring and a commitment to strict adherence to contract specifications.

Advertisement

Dahiru Barde Idris, representing the Ministry of Finance, emphasized the importance of the Minna-Bida project not just for Niger State, but for the entire country. He promised complete cooperation with development partners to see the project through to completion.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alh. Abubakar Usman, emphasized the workshop’s critical significance in building a shared understanding of how to efficiently and effectively execute the Minna-Bida road project. He lauded the project as a watershed moment in the state’s development.