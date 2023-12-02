In an effort to lessen the threat of corruption in Nigeria, Nigeria’s delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament announced plans to introduce a new technology known as “Nass Eye.”

This innovation would be used to monitor budget transparency and implementation in Ministries, Departments, and agencies of Government.

This was contained in Nigeria’s report presented on the floor of ECOWAS Parliament at the beginning of the session on report of member countries.

Corruption is like a deep sore that has affected economic and infrastructural development in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s National assembly says it is now working on a technology that could help follow monies released to Ministries, Departments and agencies to ensure they are used for the right purpose

Linda Ikeazu, Member of ECOWAS Parliament representing Nigeria disclosed this.

The delegation also reported that President Tinubu’s priority in the ECOWAS Agenda is on security.

They also expressed concern over the rising insecurity in the Southeast of Nigeria, with death toll reaching more than 1,700 between January 2021 and June 2023

On economic development, the report forecasts a slow GDP for 2024, at 2.6 percent due to high inflation and increasing population.