S/east CSOs charge govt on transparency of budget implementation

A South East civil society coalition has charged the region’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies with creating a more friendly environment that promotes transparency and accountability.

The charge was issued at a meeting in Enugu hosted by the South Sahara Social Development Organisation.

Government influence has grown over time. relegating other tiers to the background at the state capitals.

However, that is about to change as a result of the workshop, which is being held in Enugu and bringing together civil society organizations from the five South East states to discuss ways to work with the government more successfully.

They all agreed that the government should decentralise development to reach the grassroots in terms of budget appropriation implementation.

The CSO are encouraging government collaboration and holding them accountable by having access to budget allocations and government policies that directly impact people’s daily lives.

The group is also pushing for the opportunity to inquire about projects, know the contractors handling each project, process of selecting the contractors, and identify the direct beneficiaries in order to ensure that the process is honest and transparent for the benefit of the populace.

