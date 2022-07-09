Handball: Nigerian team departs for 25th African Men Chamionship in Egypt

Nigeria’s Senior Male National Team will today, Saturday depart for the 25th Africa men championship taking place in Egypt.

The president of the Handball Federation of Nigeria, Sam Ocheho, who made the announcement at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said the team, also called the Golden Arrows is determined to do the country proud.

Nigeria is in Group C with Tunisia and Cape Verde, and their first matches will be on July 11 against Tunisia and July 12 against Cape Verde.

It has competed in eleven editions of the Africa Men Handball Nations, with their best performance coming in the 1998 edition in South Africa, when they finished fourth after losing to Egypt 35-26.

Rafiu Salami, the Golden Arrows’ head coach, is optimistic about Nigeria’s male handball team’s chances of success in the competition even though they may not have had much exposure prior to the African Championship.

The 25th edition of the African Handball Championship is taking place in Egypt from July 9–19, 2022, and will mark Africa’s 25th year of organising the event.

The championship will also serve as an African qualifier for the World Men’s Handball Championship in Poland and Sweden in 2023.

