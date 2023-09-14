The Niger State Government has unveiled plans to invest 1 trillion naira in infrastructural development over the next two years.

This announcement was made by Governor Umaru Bago during the inauguration of a startup workshop dedicated to the Minna-Bida road.

Niger State, often described as a bridge between the North and South of Nigeria, holds immense promise.

The Minna-Bida road is a major road network that connects these regions through Niger state.

In the last administration, contract for the 79 kilometre road was awarded in February 2020 by the Niger State Government but suffered a major set back as the state government said it could not raise the 23 billion naira counterpart funding.

This present administration is ready to meet over these requirements and talks have resumed.

A start up workshop to herald the commencement of the project co-financed by the Islamic Development Bank and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development was set up.

But it’s not just about roads and bridges, but about realising potential.

Governor Bago emphasised the state’s multiple strengths, ranging from its sheer size to the presence of four hydro dams and eight national to international boundaries.