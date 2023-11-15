Governor Mohammed Bago says Saudi Arabian Investors have agreed to invest in Niger state to help improve its economy.

The Governor confirmed this development on Tuesday during a media chat held at the sideline of the high-powered level negotiation with Saudi Arabian – Nigeria Roundtable Meeting held in Mecca, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Bago who expressed delight over the outcomes of the investment parley, disclosed that some of the Saudi Arabian Investors have expressed readiness to invest in the agriculture and dualization of Bida-Minna road projects.

Advertisement

While confirming that the State and Investors have resolved to collaborate on agriculture, he explained that the Investors have resolved to choose Niger State “as the State for the first pilot scheme because its closest to the FCT, the nations capital.

President Tinubu had on Monday night, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, advanced negotiations concerning a multi-billion dollar infrastructure finance facility from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to fund a multi-sectoral portfolio of infrastructure projects at both Federal and Sub-national levels in Nigeria.