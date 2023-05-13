The Kebbi State Government said it will collaborate with Egyptian professionals in agriculture and livestock production to help the state flourish.

Governor Atiku Bagudu stated this while receiving agricultural specialists from Egypt at Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

He said that his administration believed in partnership and cooperation as essential ingredients for development of the state.

‘The state is endowed with abundant agricultural potentials and rated as the second most livestock producing state in the country.

“In addition, the state has become the gateway to West Africa in animal husbandry due to its strategic location of sharing boundary with both the Republic of Niger and Benin Republic.

“Already, we have signed a tripartite agreement with Kwanni in Niger Republic and Maleville in the Republic of Benin on the development of animal husbandry,” the Governor said.

Bagudu further described people of the state as hardworking and ready to imbibe modern methods on agriculture and livestock production.

He also commended the National President of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, RIFAN, Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, for facilitating the visit and preparing ground for mutual cooperation in the agriculture sector.

“The President-elect Bola Tinubu has pledged to build on the achievements on agricultural revival for food security initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari at the national level.

“Also, here in the state, the Governor-elect Dr Nasir Idris, has affirmed similar commitment to strengthen the agricultural revolution started by incumbent administration at state level.”

Earlier, the RIFAN President, Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, informed the governor that the Egyptian experts, led by Walid Soliman-Morsy, were in the state for partnership on agricultural development.

He revealed that the experts were ready to develop several hectares of Fadama land in the state through the process of training of farmers, application of modern farming methods, technology and expertise.

Goronyo said that the team would also visit Lagos and Ogun states as well as Calabar in Cross River for similar ventures.

The Egyptian agriculturalists, led by Mr Soliman-Morsy, said that they were in the state for a joint partnership with government to explore areas of interest in agriculture and livestock production.