The World Bank assisted project L-PRES has expressed commitment to partner Enugu state to improve productivity and commericalization of Livestock value chain projects in Nigeria.

The programme Coordinator L-PRES made this public during a courtesy visit to Governor Peter Mbah in Enugu state.

Available report shows that Livestock production in 2021, rose to 101.4 index,

increasing from 21.8 index in 1972 to 101.4 index in 2021 growing at an average annual rate of 3.38%.

Livestock food production index includes meat, milk from dairy products such as cheese, eggs, honey, raw silk, wool, hides and skins.

In an effort to upscale livestock production in Nigeria, World Bank, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Finance and L-PRES office are in Enugu for the implementation support mission.

The committee expressed satisfaction with the structured ecosystem infrastructure provided by Enugu state Government, which earned her the opportunity as the only state in the South East qualified for the programme.

The state government underscores importance of agriculture development, hence its massive investment in agriculture programme initiative.

It solicits the support of the programme coordinator to set up a value structure desk that will reduce livestock farmers challenges and make their investment productive.

The project is expected to improve commercial livestock agriculture value chain development, address systemic weaknesses and challenges stiffing growth to achieve full emancipation of livestock sector in the country.