The need to safeguard human life and protect the environment against harmful toxins through proper waste management is on the rise.

The Rotary Club of Maryland is working towards the improvement of the Lagos state university teaching hospital waste disposal facility

The creation of waste is inevitable for every person and business across all sectors, poor waste management poses serious threats to humans, animals and the environment.

In addressing this issue, a non profit organization in Lagos state has identified the need to improve the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital waste disposal facility.

This project looks to expand the capacity of the waste disposal bay in the hospital, thus creating a cleaner environment free from harmful toxins

At the groundbreaking ceremony, staff of the Lagos State University Teaching hospital and members of the Maryland Rotary club gathered to mark the beginning of this initiative.

With the help of community based organizations like this, the promotion of a healthy and progressive society will be achievable