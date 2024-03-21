Vice President Kashim Shettima has said Nigeria’s energy transition journey as well as its resolve to embrace clean and renewable energy solutions remains on track under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Vice President stated this on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa during the signing of the joint venture agreement for the establishment of the Shiroro Generating Company, Nigeria’s pioneer 20MW On-grid Solar-Hydro Hybrid project, between the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and North South Power (NSP) Company Ltd.

The vice president said the event marks a significant milestone and will boost the country’s energy transition journey and an affirmation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s resolve to embrace clean and renewable energy solutions.

The Shiroro Generating Company is a joint venture project between the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and North-South Power, investing in a pioneer 20MW solar-hydro hybrid project in Shiroro, Niger State.

The 20MW Pilot Project (Phase 1a) is embedded within a larger 300MW solar programme, to be co-located within NSP’s existing 600MW Shiroro Hydroelectric Power Plant concession area in Shiroro, Niger State.

Speaking on the significance of the project, the Vice President said the signing of the agreement for the 20 MW solar plant is a journey which is pivotal to the sustained growth and development as a nation.