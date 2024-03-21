Oke-Agbe in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State was agog on Thursday for the launch of the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot soldiers.

It was a carnival-like event, as members of the All Progressives Congress, APC from various wards in Oke-Agbe came to witness the event.

While inaugurating the team in the area, the Director-General of the campaign organisation, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye stressed the need for members to work for the emergence of Governor Aiyedatiwa as the party’s flagbearer.

According to him, the Governor has demonstrated uncommon love for the people at the grassroots.

Leaders of the party unanimously agreed to support Governor Aiyedatiwa, describing him as one of the legacies left behind by former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The newly inaugurated foot soldiers are expected to move to the grassroots to mobilise more support for Governor Ayedatiwa’s emergence as the APC governorship candidate for the November 16 election.