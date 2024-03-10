Stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ajowa, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, have described the emergence of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as divine.

They spoke at a thanksgiving programme to appreciate the Governor for appointing Gani Muhammed as one of his special advisers.

In attendance were traditional rulers, chiefs and top politicians from Ajowa Akoko and its environs.

In his speech, Gani Muhammed, who was appointed as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties and Strategy, thanked Governor Aiyedatiwa for appointing him into his cabinet.

He said he will work with the Governor to deliver the best for the people.

He expressed confidence that Governor Aiyedatiwa will emerge as the party’s candidate at the end of the primary election.

Other leaders expressed confidence in the ability of Governor Aiyedatiwa to emerge victory in the primary.

The people expressed hope that the Governor will appoint more sons and daughters of the community to serve in his government.