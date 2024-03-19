Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Oke-Igbo Community of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State have thrown their weight behind Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s aspiration to secure the party’s ticket and continue govern the state beyond February, 2025.

The endorsement took place at the party’s stakeholders’ meeting, after the motion was moved to back Governor Aiyedatiwa.

Seated in this hall are leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Oke-Igbo community of Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

They gathered here to drum support for the aspiration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to govern the state beyond February, 2025.

The party leaders announced their unanimous support for the Governor as their preferred candidate in the coming APC governorship primary election slated for April.

This followed the movement of a motion for the endorsement of Governor Aiyedatiwa, as the sole candidate of the party.

Party leaders in the area commended Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership qualities and his contributions to the development of the state.

The endorsement has added to the rising profile of Governor Aiyedatiwa, who has declared his intention to run for the 2024 governorship election in the state.