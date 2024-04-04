The governorship aspiration of the incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has received a major boost as Artisan Groups across the State announced him as their preferred candidate

The massive endorsement took place during an interactive session with Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers (LACO-FS), held at The Dome in Akure.

The artisans said importance of the gathering is to build upon the initial endorsement by the United Artisans Groups of the State earlier in March 2024.

The Governor said he accepted the endorsement with humility and a sense of responsibility.

He promised to rededicate himself to the collective goal of building a more prosperous Ondo State.